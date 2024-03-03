The Powerful Spices You Should Add to Your Coffee to Improve Your Memory, According to Science – Teach Me About Science

Coffee is a drink widely consumed by millions of Mexicans and people around the world, and this wonderful beverage has diversified into different forms to be consumed as a hot drink or as a refreshing drink in extremely hot places.

It is necessary for many people to drink good coffee in the morning to wake up and start their day well, as this food contains a large amount of chemicals that are beneficial to our body and allow us to be alert. Today we will talk with you about a type of delicious spice that you surely have at home and can be combined with your coffee, because according to recent research conducted by scientists, it has been proven that it can improve people's memory.

The amazing spice that can improve your memory

Spices are considered one of the very important cooking ingredients for humans. They are responsible for giving flavor, aroma and presentation to many dishes and drinks. If they are not added, the flavor of our foods that we are accustomed to will change radically. The spice that has been shown to significantly improve memory is cinnamon.

What is cinnamon and where does it come from?

as you know, Cinnamon is a type of spice It has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties and distinctive flavour. After that, we will talk with you about its origin, applications and health benefits. In case you don't know, cinnamon is a type of spice that is extracted from the inner bark of trees in the Cinnamon family, native to Sri Lanka and southern India. Cinnamon is now grown in many tropical countries around the world, including Indonesia, China and Vietnam.

Cinnamon is a versatile spice that can be used in many different ways. It is often used in cooking, especially in preparing desserts, such as cakes, pies, biscuits and bread. It is also used in beverages such as coffee and tea, and in savory dishes such as lamb and curries. Cinnamon is also used in the manufacture of perfumes and cosmetics due to its distinctive smell.

Cinnamon helps enhance learning and memory

According to wonder Research published in the scientific journal Springer, Researchers from the Department of Neuroscience, Rush University Medical Center, 1735 West Harrison Street, Pavilion, Chicago, found that cinnamon, in addition to being a great flavor, has an important metabolite. It is called sodium benzoate (NaB), which has proven effective in mice that suffer from learning difficulties and turns them into mice with good learning. The key is that NaB regulates the increase in molecules associated with neuronal plasticity, because it stimulates nerve-sensitive calcium influx into neurons. NMDA and AMPAalso increases spine density in cultured hippocampal neurons.

Through the study conducted, it was discovered that NaB stimulates the activation of… crepe In hippocampal neurons through a protein kinase called PKA, which is responsible for the positive regulation of neuroplasticity molecules. In addition to this, it has been shown that crepe When stimulated by spatial memory, it improves the learning of poor learners into good students, with better learning.

These findings describe a novel property of cinnamon to transform poor learners into good learners by stimulating hippocampal plasticity. The question now is whether this knowledge can be applied to human health.

what about? It's amazing how some kitchen ingredients that we consider common can contain truly amazing properties that are beneficial to our health.