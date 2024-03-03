About 5,800 doctors are being screened for 1,259 residency positions in hospitals

The Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) is holding its exam today Medical residences For professionals in the field of medicine, but out of 5,810 people coming from all provinces, there is only room for 1,259 applicants, as expressed by the Dean of that faculty, Mario Overi.

The professional said: “The number of participants reached 5,810, including 4,215 females, which is equivalent to 72.54%, and we have 1,595 males, which is equivalent to 27.45%, while we have a total of 1,259 places available.”

He reported that they are immersed in the academic curriculum restructuring changes implemented by the university.

“We are now working on competencies, we are already focusing on all that is called higher education to create a competency-oriented curriculum, and our university, as the largest in the country, is completely immersed in this process,” the dean said. .

In addition, he indicated that work is being done to obtain international accreditation for the school Medicine “It is a priority for this administration and it is a necessity.”

The exam process began at approximately 9 a.m., and candidates had an estimated two hours to complete the exam.

Behind closed doors and with a jury in different classrooms, students are evaluated.