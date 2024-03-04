The Faculty of Humanities at UNLPam has implemented the virtual course to help students finish their degrees – infopico.com

Continuing its excellent academic training, but at the same time thinking about the problems of students who are unable to finish their degrees in person, the National University of La Pampa (UNLPam) has implemented a program that will allow distance learning of the latest subjects in the professions taught by the Faculty of Humanities. This initiative has a double bonus: providing a greater number of professionals for the province and achieving higher graduation levels.

To address the problem of dozens of students who, for various reasons, have complications in completing their university degrees in person, the National University of La Pampa (UNLPam) has authorized the virtual course of specific subjects of the Bachelor of Science degrees. History, foreign languages ​​and literature.

Dean of the Faculty of Human Sciences, Professor Beatrice Cossio, explained that the decision is based “on the necessity of accompanying those who are in the final stage of their career or in the professional field.”

Within the framework of the “Career Completion” plan, the Graduate Studies Council approved the virtual project, which will allow “achieving higher levels of graduation and contribution to society as professionals.”

The reasons for dropping out at the final stage of degrees are related to the multiple difficulties experienced by students. Sometimes this is an economic problem, as it does not allow them to pay for transportation to college or face the costs of accommodation in Santa Rosa or General Pico, because they live in different locations in La Pampa.

Cosio also explained that a large percentage of students give up their degrees at the final stage because they have been given a job opportunity that cannot be missed and then postpone taking up the subjects, because in-person attendance requires specific travel times and schedules that eventually become requirements.

Among the group of students who have complications in completing their studies, there are many who have to move away from Santa Rosa or General Pico, for family or personal reasons, or life circumstances, and are unable to attend the courses for which they are still in debt.

The Dean confirmed that, through Resolution 265, the various academic unit departments were assigned to “prepare a periodic proposal for the purposes of providing specific and exclusive curricular activities remotely for the bachelor’s degree.”

He pointed out that we are seeking an alternative application aimed at strengthening and consolidating academic paths in the final years of training.

At this point, Cossio emphasized that completing the degrees, in addition to being a personal achievement for each student, will allow the Faculty of Humanities to “achieve higher levels of graduation and contribute to society as professionals who can be credited to the university.” Areas of concern.”

The first semester offering will be diverse and “it is an opportunity for the public university to continue to provide high-quality academic training while taking advantage of the equipment and technological support it has.”

Cosio alluded to the fact that UNLPam conducted a successful test with virtual reality starting with the COVID-19 pandemic.