INCA researchers participate in the International Soil Science Symposium

Doctors of Science María Caridad Gonzalez Cepero and María Caridad Nápoles García, researchers from the National Institute of Agricultural Sciences (INCA), based in San José de Lajas, visited Paraguay on the occasion of the First International Symposium on Soil Sciences.

At this major event, held at the Universities of Colombia and Asunción in Paraguay, Glaze Cepero, Senior Researcher and Head of the Applied Nuclear Technologies Group at INCA, presented the work entitled “Sustainable Soil Management through the Use of Appropriate Production”.

It was also a good opportunity to evaluate collaborative actions with researchers from the sister country, with whom methodological work has been maintained, especially with Doctor of Science Hector David Nakayama, researcher at the Interdisciplinary Center for Technological Research (CEMIT) in Paraguay.

The first International Soil Science Symposium brought together experts, researchers and specialists from the agricultural sector to discuss progress in soil and biofertilizer management, promoting sustainable agricultural practices and technological innovation.