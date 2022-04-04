The Pope has appointed Cardinal Turkson as president of the Academy of Social Sciences

This content was published on Apr 04, 2022 – 11:09

Vatican City, 4 April (EFE). – Pope Francis today appointed Ghanaian Cardinal Peter Turkson as chancellor of the Pontifical Academies of Sciences and Social Sciences in the Vatican, to replace Argentine Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo, who requested his resignation due to age reasons.

Turkson, 73, was relieved a few weeks ago after five years in his position as governor of one of the most important departments of the Vatican, promoting integrated human development, after inspecting the activity of this “ministry”.

A rumor has been circulating for days that Taxon, 73, one of the Vatican strongmen who has resonated as pope, is leaving Dicastery for Integral Development after five years in the position and that he won’t be. renovated. at your expense.

And now Pope Francis has replaced this cardinal in the position that Argentine bishop has held since 1998.

Sánchez Sorondo had submitted his resignation to the Pope at the age of 75, the retirement age specified for bishops, but so far the Pope has not authorized him to leave his position in this institution, which is very active in organizing conferences on the economy and the environment. . EFE

cc/eg

EFE 2022. Redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of the EFE Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.