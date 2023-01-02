The number of scientists in Chihuahua is increasing

A total of 3,682 researchers from the fields of physics, mathematics, and earth sciences; Biology and chemistry, as well as medicine and health sciences, are at work in Chihuahua, according to information from the National Scholars System.

According to the data obtained from the Economic and Social Information Center of the State Secretariat for Innovation and Economic Development, between 2015 and 2021, there is a significant upward trend in the integration of researchers into the entity.

In 2015, SNI had 378 researchers listed in the entity, the following year 423 researchers were added, and another 475 in 2017; 527 through 2019; About 625 in 2020 and 677 in 2021.

According to the available scheduling table, it can be known that out of the 3682 researchers that the entity has, according to the National Research System for the period 2015-2021, 59.2 percent work in the field of physical mathematics and information sciences. the earth.

Similarly, there are 322 researchers in biology and chemistry and another 70 in medicine and health sciences.

CIES data refers to another 110,000 researchers in disciplines in the behavioral sciences and education; Humanities; Social sciences; Agricultural and agricultural sciences, forestry, environmental systems, engineering, technological development and interdisciplinary.

In the state of Chihuahua, researchers from at least 29 federal entities, by local entity count, have financial incentives from 4 to 15 times the minimum wage.

There are scholars from academic institutions from Oaxaca, Federal District, Morelos, Baja California, Nuevo León, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas, Puebla, Yucatan, Guanajuato, Aguascalientes, San Luis Potosi, Tamaulipas, Baja California Sur, Jalisco, Durango, Nayarit, Michoacán , Sinaloa, Queretaro, Sonora, Quentin Roo; Zacatecas, Colima, Mexico, Guerrero, Campeche and Chihuahua.

According to information from the Intelligence Platform for Private Sector Competitiveness, 98 municipal candidates are registered in Chihuahua, 177 are first-level researchers, 32 are second-level, and another eight are third-level, for a total of 315.

He also noted that in 2015 there were 172 researchers in those same categories, according to the National Scholars System for the Municipality of Chihuahua, there were 191 in 2016; So are 218 the following year, 252 in 2018 and 265 in 2019.

He highlighted the cognitive potential of this human resource since, according to SNI, Level 1 researchers hold a Ph.D. and actively participate in quality research work by publishing research papers in prestigious scientific journals. With international arbitration and influence, or in books published by academically recognized publishers.

In the case of those at Level 2, in addition to meeting the requirements for Level 1, they need to individually or collectively conduct original, recognized and evaluable research, and participate in the publication and dissemination of science.

Level 3 researchers must, in addition to meeting the requirements for Level 2, have conducted research that is a significant scientific or technological contribution, have carried out leadership activities in the academic (technological or scientific) community of the country, and have national citizenship. and international academic recognition, as well as carrying out a prominent job in training teachers and independent researchers.