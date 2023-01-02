Breathwork, an app with breathing exercises that will help your lungs

Breathing exercises are not only used by athletes Improve your skillsBut They can help anyone To increase your physical performance and for something as simple as sleep.

Doing exercises of this kind can be very beneficial for you on a daily basis, and with Breathwork, the application that we are going to teach you today, you will have access to a series of Instructions to help you make it.

You can choose from a large number of uses that breathing exercises have, since there are some for exercise, some for relaxation and some for even getting you to sleep.

Breathing exercises at your fingertips

Breathwork has a plethora of exercises available, but before letting you get into them He will ask you a few things about yourself to create your profile, although you can skip many of these questions.

Once you’re in the app, you’ll see that on the main screen you have some quick exercises to help you wake up, calm down, or fall asleep, as well as other paid exercises that you won’t have access to from the free version.

When you open the exercise, you will see a circular shape in the center that is growing or shrinking Depending on whether you have to inhale or exhale, Which will also alert you at the bottom.

Before starting each one, you’ll see an indicator that shows you how long to take, so you know how long it will take, as well as the function of these exercises.

If you click on your profile forum You can set some favorite exercises, In addition to accessing the latest ones, in the Explore section you will have access to all the exercises that the app contains.

On the other hand, you can schedule alerts that will notify you on your mobile phone several times a day that it is time to meditate and do breathing exercises, something that can come in handy if you are a bit clueless.

In your profile section, there are a series of metrics that show you how much exercise you’re doing, The time you spent and more information This will help you to see your daily progress in this regard.

How to download on Google Play

Breathwork is available for free download on Google Play, and you can try it out at no cost. If you are interested, they have a premium subscription available that you can pay monthly or yearly.

