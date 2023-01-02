In Camagüey, science and innovation depend on development

Camaguey, January 2 – The regional delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment of Camaguey concluded 2022 with positive results and set new challenges for the year, in order to achieve a government management system with more science and innovation.

Doctor of Sciences Lisbet Font-Vella, Regional Delegate, reported that compared to 2021, scientific production has increased and the growth and strengthening of infrastructures and entities can be seen.

An example is the recent creation of the Technology, Innovation and Development Company UCETID SA, which will promote interrelationships between the University of Camagüey Ignacio Agramonte Loynaz and the productive and service sectors of the province, based on the most pressing economic problems.

Among the 2022 outcomes are the establishment of pathologic plant bases for the treatment of orange rust in sugarcane, the use of eco-friendly probiotics in the culture of larvae of Pacific white shrimp (Penaeus vannamei), as well as work on the genetic diversity of this marine species and traits related to its growth.

During the past calendar, technical advisory councils were established, and work was done to increase scientific potential with classified researchers and new doctors of science. In the current period, calls are being made to continue developing these human potentials, especially in the business sector.

With the support of 15 international projects, the integration between the scientific sector and the production of goods and services, as well as other organizations in the Territory, has been strengthened with important programs based on the State Plan to Confront Climate Change, Tarea Vida, and the Food and Nutrition Security and Sovereignty Plan.

Font Vila stressed that by 2023, the challenges will be greater, as a change in the scientific production model in Camaguey is required and more work based on a vision of an integrated approach to sustainable development from municipalities, whose strategies are managed on the pillars of science, innovation, digital transformation and social communication.

Another expectation is progress in implementing the principles of the circular economy and sustainable consumption and production, with a focus on productive chains in access to food, tourism, energy and solid waste management.

During the twelve months that begin, it also aims to evaluate the scientific, technological, economic, social and environmental impacts of scientific results by designing alternative indicators and measures, with a focus on the fronts of the productive scientific pole, and working on its submission, generalization and maximum use in the production, goods and services sector. (Abraham Sierra Quiros/Radio Cadena Agramonte) (Photo: CITMA Camagüey Facebook page)



