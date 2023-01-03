Foods to avoid in 2023 to lose weight

During the Christmas holidays, people usually gain weight after eating high-fat snacks, but the goal of many at the beginning of 2023 is to be able to shed those extra pounds in a short time. To achieve this goal, it is important to follow a healthy and strict diet to see results quickly.

But, It is important to keep in mind which foods play a role against weight care. Well, even though they are very appetizing and have a good flavor that confuses people and makes them understand that they are healthy, but they really are not because of the lack of nutrition and high calories.

So, the United States National Library of Medicine, medline plus, It highlights foods to avoid to lose weight in a short time:

Foods rich in fat

Most foods are high in fat and have very low nutritional value. Many of these foods destroy diets made up of unhealthy saturated or trans fats. some of them:

Fatty meats such as sausage, bacon, or ribs

Foods that contain full-fat cheese, such as pizza, burritos, and macaroni and cheese.

fried foods.

Full-fat dairy products, such as ice cream or pudding.

Foods made with cream, such as creamy soups and sauces.

refined grains

During the refining process, most nutrients and fiber are removed from grains, with the exception of whole grains. As a result, these foods make the body ask for more food and do not eliminate satiety from the body, which leads to weight gain. These are the refined grains to avoid:

White bread

Macaroni prepared with white flour

White rice

sugary drinks

These types of drinks have a high calorie index that prevents weight loss, on the contrary, they increase calories in the body.

Refreshments: A 16-ounce can of sugary soda contains about the same number of calories as a cookie.

fruit juice Most fruit juices contain a lot of sugar and little fruit. Most fruit juices contain a lot of sugar and little fruit. It is therefore recommended to look for 100% fruit juice without added corn syrup, dextrose, sucrose or syrup.

Energy and sports drinks: They are characterized by their high sugar content, and some contain caffeine.

coffee drinks: This ingredient is low in calories, but when high-fat milk and flavorings are added, it increases the calorie content of the body.

baked goods

These types of preparations often contain refined fats, sugars and grains that are harmful to a healthy diet. Therefore, this kind of cravings for unintentionally gaining weight must be curbed in large quantities.

donut

rolls

cakes

Pie

sweet cookies

chocolate and nuts cookies (cupcakes)

In addition to these foods, there are others that seem “healthy”, but are in fact not. For example, energy bars, which are known as healthy post-workout foods, most of these foods are low in fiber and high in sugar, fat, and calories.

Another product that tends to cheat is cream-based soups such as mushrooms or curd with flour, as they contain an excessive amount of calories. But, Broth-based soups, such as minestrone, contain about 100 calories, fewer than creamy soups.

Also, creamy salad dressings are high in fat, so a tablespoon of dressing made with healthy fats like avocado, olive oil, or plain yogurt is recommended.