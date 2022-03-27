The need to digitize and incorporate technology into the medicine of the future

…the wording.

Advanced technology has revolutionized medicine very quickly. New developments advance and improve treatments so that patients enjoy a better quality of life. In this context, the Merck Health Corporation Workshop entitled future medicine challengeswhere the latest developments and trends in multi-system integration, big data, deep learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) were shared.

Dr. Orda: "Artificial intelligence helps predict patient development and recognize patterns."

Thus, during the first schedule of the day, experts highlighted the need for digitization and technology introduction in the medicine of the future. In this sense, the file Dr. Antonio Ordavice president of hospital operations in Savannah, take note Artificial intelligence helps us anticipate the progression of a patient’s condition. In addition, thanks to him we can identify patterns that we cannot see at the moment ». This tool will make it possible to identify patterns in people based on their race or gender, since a patient’s exome sequencing generates a huge amount of data.

For his part, the Dr. Giuseppe VicoThe Professor of Biomedical Engineering at the Polytechnic School of Madrid has highlighted the main challenges of artificial intelligence for its use in the medicine of the future. “Methods for evaluating data must be fast and agile. Technologies are evolving exponentially and deep learning is changing the corporate model,” announced. That’s why he added it “The judgment of these new technological paradigms is what we have to do is what we have to do and what we do.”

According to Fico, technologies are developing greatly, so data evaluation methods must be fast and agile

«Given the current demographic scenario, resource scarcity, that we are facing an increasingly digital society, an increasingly demanding user and that technologies have evolved significantly in recent years, a paradigm shift is necessary for the current healthcare towards a sustainable society under these circumstances. And this will only be possible using digital technologies.” I finish Juan Carlos Sanchez Rosado.

In addition, Sánchez Rosado introduced its IBM Data Fabric platform. A powerful platform that works in a hybrid manner. Its goal is to integrate platforms to deliver all necessary services to healthcare professionals in one place. We have to take into account two main axesPerformance Mindset: Professional Training and Interoperability.” According to the specialist, AI improves connectivity, creates ecosystems, empowers the patient and makes them accountable for their own care.

Finally, Sanchez noted: “We make decisions at all times with every patient. For this reason, we need robust platforms that collect data. The technology is there and it is being applied to our industries.”

