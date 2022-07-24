384 young people selected for residency “Practice of Science in BUAP”

then starts August 1what a total 384 students They will start Eight weeks stay In the highest house for studies in the state of PueblaOn the occasion of the program called “Practice of Science in BUAP”.

It is appropriate to remember that the program in question seeks to increase and strengthen scientific work among university students Instituteby setting priorities Research As one of the basic functions of the program BUAP.

According to what was published on the social networking sites of some academic units BUAPwe are 384 Young people who will carry out activities under the supervision of an active researcher from the university.

The medical school It is he who will include more students under the tutelage of A active seeker from the University

Regarding the economic support that all students enrolled in the program will receive, which is Three thousand pesosIt will not be given to people who already have current scholarship By the foundation, however, these young people can join the project.

The college that will have the largest number of students under its tutelage is the college medicine, with 56 people. followed by Chemical Engineeringwith 50; Biological Scienceswith 49; s chemical scienceswith 41.

Other academic units that also participate in the above-mentioned project are: School of Visual and Visual Arts; The Management college and the architecture.

In addition, the Computer Science Faculties; Communication Sciences; electronic sciences and the College of Mathematical Physics.

Law and Social Sciences have been added; Economie; nursing; dentist. philosophy and literature; College of Engineering; Faculty of Agricultural Engineering; In addition to languages ​​and psychology.

“Practice Science in BUAPIt aims to promote scientific reseach between student community and broadening the career options for this group of students.

Participants will collaborate on projects that enrich Scientific heritage From the highest house of studies.

