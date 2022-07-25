Entertainment proposals at the Museum of Natural Sciences «Diario La Capital de Mar del Plata

In the last week of the winter holidays, The Municipal Museum of Natural Sciences, located at 3099 Libertad Avenue, Plaza España, holds various talks with experts in various disciplines Scientific activities in order to disseminate the natural heritage of our region, as well as various research tasks with a Special focus for children.

Within this framework, the talk will take place on Monday, July 25, at 2:00 pm “Opening a Paleontology Kitchen”Responsible for the Museum’s Paleontology Laboratory.

This Tuesday, at the same time, the Aquatic Ecology District and the Thalassa Underwater Club are proposing Tell the underwater research scientistWith a presentation of scientific diving techniques and the challenges faced by researchers in marine sciences.

On Wednesday, also at 2:00 pm, the talk will take place “Let’s talk about mistakes”with references from the museum’s arthropod laboratory.

On Thursday there will be two proposals: At 2:00 pm the Coral Reef Biodiversity Study Group (Bioda-Fceyn-Unmdp) will present the audience to Underwater world of anomalies, as well as fun activities and demonstrations with biological materials from the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences at Unmdp; And at 16.30 the invitation revolves around her Curiosity of sea animalsr”, by Dr. Gabriel Ginzano, researcher and educator at that study house.

Finally, on July 28 at 4:30 pm, two members of the University and Conicet, Dr. Diego Rodriguez and Dr. Agustina Mandeola, will coordinate the talk about Right Whales, Notable Visitors to Mar del Plata.