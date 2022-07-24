“Breaking 4.0”, a new technology publishing space for the Francisco José de Caldas Science Center

The Vice President of Project University and the Francisco José de Caldas Science Center invites all people interested in technology, innovation and science to participate in the new space Botando Corriente 4.0, the metaverse and other issues whose first meeting will take place on Monday, July 25 from 3:00.

“Botando Corriente 4.0” is a space for citizen participation and scholarly publication to talk about, understand and decipher issues related to the emergence of 4.0 technologies, their uses, risks and impacts on our daily lives. It is intended to be a meeting not only between experts, professionals and academics but also open to any interested person wishing to contribute from their experience and knowledge in an enjoyable environment.

It takes place every Thursday every 15 days at the Centro Cultural Universitario Rogelio Salmona, MakerSpace, 5th floor. For the first meeting next Monday at 3:00 pm, the main topic is digital identity and seeks to answer questions such as what is the deep web? Can we be who we want on social networks? In digital environments? What is avatar theory? Among other things.

Those interested in attending can register at the following link. recordings.

For more information write to: [email protected]