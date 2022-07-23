Does it have health benefits?

This method of feeding is used both as a diet for weight loss and as a kind of intuitive and habitual nutrition.

Intermittent fasting is safe for many people, but not for everyone. Photo: shutterstock.

The Dr. Manpreet MundiMD holds for Mayo Clinic it’s a fast intermittent It is safe for many people, but not for everyone. Skipping meals may not be the best way to control your weight if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, have kidney stones, GERD, or Diabetes or other medical problemsTalk to your doctor before starting intermittent fasting.

Likewise, he indicates that this type of fasting is related to self-restriction food for fixed periodsevery day or week, depending on the approach to this method, including:

Alternate fasting. Follow a diet Normal one day and fast completely or eat a small meal (less than 500 calories) the next.

I fast 5:2. You eat diet Normally five days a week, he fasts two days a week.

Daily fast with limited time. Eat normally, but within only eight hours each day. For example, do not eat breakfast, but have lunch at noon and dinner at 8:00 in the evening.

Moreover , Dr. Mundyhighlights that this alternate day fast is almost as effective diet Based on low calorie consumption, focus on weight loss only, and low calorie quality, it is a weight loss method.

Some preliminary studies recently indicated that intermittent fasting benefits the brain as well. The Dr. Mattsonsubordinate University of Toronto in a clinical trial Multicenter, in which 220 healthy adults of normal weight, followed by these participants diet He was restricted to calories for two years, and after undergoing a series of cognitive tests, it was found that his memory had improved.

Can intermittent fasting improve health?

“Losing weight and being physically active helps reduce the risk of obesity-related diseases, such as diabetes, sleep apnea and some types of cancer, and in these diseases, intermittent fasting appears to be as beneficial as any other type of diet. This reduces overall,” says Dr. Mundy.

Some research suggests that intermittent fasting may be more beneficial than other diets in reducing inflammation and improving inflammation-related conditions, including:

It is noted that this type of restricted diet can produce side effects during the first month only, which include symptoms such as:

hunger

fatigue

insomnia

nausea

headache

However, it is essential that this be applied with patience and under proper medical supervision, and most people can incorporate this diet into their lives.

when you talk about feed And healthy food, and it should be noted that any modification in eating habits must be guided and developed by a specialist, nutritionist or dietitian to ensure a healthy process that does not harm the person who performs it, and it is not recommended by the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that it is performed without medical supervision.

Consulting resource over here.