Education in Navarre: No news of Lomloe changes arriving in individual courses in 2022-23

As usual, the Ninth Educational Act, lomloeproposes a new educational structure and reorganization of some topics that affect above all else ESO and baccalaureate. Changes not made public at the state level, which prevent the Ministry of Education from adapting them to the Vural community, It will enter into force next September In odd years and subsequent years 2023-24, in even years. Besides some modifications in the name of the subjects or the introduction of some electives, the most worrying issue in the centers is the new general baccalaureate. They do not know if this method will be a mandatory offer and what it will consist of. Pre-registration will be held from 7th to 13th April And we still don’t know what to tell them says Alberto Ariazzo, principal of Navarro Veloslada High School in Pamplona.

The will of the Department of Education, where they were transferred to the centers, is to change “as little as possible” at the level of academic organization. For example, the technology theme has been renamed Technology and digitization And you must study between 1st and 3rd ESO. “It changes the name and the curriculum will change when the digitization part is integrated, but at the scheduling level, it doesn’t create complications,” Ariazzo explains.

Again with Lomloe the subject is restored civic and moral values, which will be taught in at least one course between 1st and 3rd ESO. This matter would seem to occupy the hour left by the debt, reducing the educational burden from two hours to one hour per week in Navarre.

High school However, the biggest changes occur in the post-compulsory baccalaureate stage. From three mods, it goes to five, although in Navarre these modalities are already divided into tracks so there is hardly any difference, but if the new High school General. This option appears to be designed for students who, when they have to choose a branch, clearly don’t want to choose one because they aren’t yet clear about what they would like, or because they know they are going to choose an FP and want a general education. Now, you don’t know the positions yet What exactly will it consist of? If it is mandatory.

The structure of the baccalaureate stage itself was also modified and the format returned to the core subjects, modalities and electives. Similarly, some changes have been suggested in the traditional theme of Technical drawing – drawing by computerwhich will have two copies and the new command appears environmental sciences, which replace the so-called biology and geology (ranked first) and geology (ranked second).

Baccalaureate students in the humanities and social sciences will not have to choose between Latin and mathematics applied to the social sciences, as has been the case until now, but You can take both One is mandatory and the other is optional. For their part, students enrolled in the BSC, in the second year, will be able to choose, in addition to mathematics aimed more purely at technological issues, others also apply in the social sciences.

Philosophy goes back to the second year of high school For the 2023-24 school year, changes to the pair cycles remain. Novelties appear like matter Personal and professional coaching and guidancewhich will be taught in the fourth year of ESO and will be electives, and in the same year, the subject of economics was renamed to Economics and Entrepreneurship.

The subject of philosophy is no longer mentioned as an optional subject in the fourth year of the ESO, however, it will again be compulsory in the second year of the baccalaureate and will be named History of Philosophy. In the first year of the baccalaureate, this was already mandatory and will remain with Lomloe.

In the primary, whose royal decree was approved at the beginning of the month, there are few changes as the existing structure fits into the new law, with wide areas of knowledge that each center can adapt. In infants, there is no news in what corresponds to the areas of knowledge, although a curriculum has been proposed for the first time for the first cycle of infants (0-3 years), for which the Ministry of Education of the Vural Government already has a project.