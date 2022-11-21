Places at the Traditional Chinese Medicine Conference and New Year’s Eve Martial Arts Celebration were sold out





Places are still occupied with the traditional Chinese medicine conference, celebration and New Year’s Eve dance to be performed by the movement’s members Mexico with the world, united by Taishi and the Chinese Martial Arts Friendship Association in Mexico.

As reported, these activities scheduled for Friday, December 2, 2022, are open to all persons interested in learning about some aspects and techniques to promote and maintain health based on ancient oriental knowledge, by Mexican teachers. Widely recognized both nationally and internationally.

Whether they have knowledge of the thousand-year tradition of traditional Chinese medicine or not, the conference topics will focus so that all people can familiarize themselves with such topics as “The Three Treasures of Qigong”, “Traditional Chinese Medicine in First Aid”, “Mobility. Physical Attributes as a Healing Method” and “The relationship between taijiquan and traditional Chinese medicine”, which will be taught at Hotel Metropole, at Calle Luis Moya, No. 39, Colonia Centro, Mexico City (CDMX).

In addition, attendees will be able to share the “bread and salt” of a traditional New Year’s Eve meal, at a restaurant in Mexico City’s Chinatown (CDMX), and then take the official and commemorative photo at Arch Chino on Independencia Avenue.

Immediately, you will return to the hotel hosting the traditional Chinese medicine conference, but now to participate in the New Year’s Eve celebration party.

Although these activities are open to the public, attendance will be limited to a hundred places, so interested people can request their registration via a WhatsApp message at +52 1 55 4059 2182, as well as on the Facebook page of. Chinese Martial Arts Friendship Association in Mexico And at that Mexico with the world, united by Taishi.

