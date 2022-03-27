Arce President thanks Nuclear Medicine Center | News

The President of Bolivia, Luis Ars, this Saturday thanked a group of Argentine doctors who recognized the importance of the El Alto Nuclear Medicine Center, as well as the high qualifications of its specialists.

“We appreciate that the Argentine doctors who came to Bolivia to accompany our specialists at the El Alto Nuclear Medicine Center consider the cancer treatments performed there to be unenviable with those performed abroad,” the head of state said.

Argentine medical professionals arrived in Bolivia last Monday to assess the performance of the Nuclear Medicine Center, assuring that the institution has almost all the powers to care for citizens with cancer like care centers in South America, the United States (USA) and Europe.

“We see here that they have applied high-quality technology at the level of any center in the world, and we have verified that the Bolivian professionals are well trained and that they will be able to carry out their tasks without any inconvenience,” said one of the professionals from the Argentine delegation.

President Ars inaugurated the Nuclear Medicine and Radiotherapy Center on March 7 in the framework of the 37th anniversary of the city of El Alto, located in the province of La Paz.

According to the president, the cost of the center is close to $49 million and was implemented between scientists from the Institute for Applied Research (Invap) in El Alto and the Bolivian Nuclear Energy Agency (Aben).