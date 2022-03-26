Registration is still open for students for training

This year, the Science Training School (EFO) will be responsible for dictating training cases for high school students who want to participate in the upcoming Science Olympiad.

In this way, he seeks to create cases that allow the strengthening of the student’s training processes, with the aim of preparing them for participation in the Olympiads of mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology. Students will have time to register until March 31.

Courses will be taught from April 1, remotely, through the Zoom platform, Monday through Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm, according to the schedule specified in this link. It should be noted that students who wish to participate in two or more courses can do so.

Interested parties can enter http://www.escueladeolimpiadas.com/ And leave your contact information. To access the courses, you must provide proof that you are a regular student, an updated 4×4 photo and a copy of the document.

The proposal is part of an agreement signed between the Department of Education and the Let’s Do Everything Foundation for Science Education. The two parties will carry out institutional cooperation activities aimed at strengthening and facilitating the link between the Ministry and the educational centers under its control.