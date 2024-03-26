The NBA has begun investigating the Raptors player

The relationship between athletes and bettors has always existed, but has recently spread to the major American leagues. Now it's your turn NBA (National Basketball Association).

If it is a case Shuhei Otani Its translator is fixed in various sports media, and at the present time another investigation is emerging related to this topic. This is the hub Toronto Raptors, Jontay Porter.

According to journalists David Purdom and Brian Windhorst Adrian WojnarowskiThe 24-year-old is under investigation. according to Various ESPN sourcesThere have been multiple instances of breaches under these terms in recent months.

This case involves porter, correspond to the matches of January 26 and March 20. although NBA She did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but was interested in the matter. In the current competition, the basketball player scores 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per duel.

The two NBA games in which Porter is being investigated

In the January 26 game against the Los Angeles Clippers (NBA), interest in bets was greater due to the fundamentals porter. On the night they were limited to 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Additionally, Porter's three-pointers had an over/under ratio of 0.5.

but, porter He didn't score any points, but he recorded three rebounds and one assist in just four minutes of play, meaning he scored all the points. The Toronto Raptors said he left the game early due to an aggravated eye injury.

another day, DraftKings Sportsbook Reportedly, Less Than Porter's Trilogy was the big money winner for ap****dores that day of NBA. At the next meeting porter He collected 12 points with seven rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes he played.

vs. Phoenix Suns (NBA) March 20, porter He played three minutes and left the match for health reasons. He also didn't score points (one attempt failed) and grabbed a few rebounds. Over/under betting points are set at around 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. In the same way, Project Kings Sportsbooks It was stated that the Porter Department was the main source of income for NBA that day.

Brother of the player who belongs to the Denver Nuggets team (NBA), Michael Porter Jr, has a two-way contract with the Canadian franchise and is earning $415,000 this campaign. vs. Washington Wizards (NBA) Last Saturday he did not line up for personal reasons. He won't do so on Monday either for the same reason against the Brooklyn Nets (NBA).

It is known that the players and all club employees NBA They are prohibited from undertaking this type of action at any league event. If they do so, they may be subject to fines, suspensions, possible contract termination and other actions.

