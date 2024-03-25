New York Yankees alert: DJ LeMahieu was out

In the midst of the boom that the new MLB season entails, a group New York Yankees He revealed that he will have at least one important absence in opening day.

In recent years, New York has been forced to start the regular season without a 100% starting lineup. This harvest will not be the exception, although this time it is not a lazy one like Judge or Stanton, but rather one of their varieties. Most valuable players.

According to Brian Hoch (MLB.COM and New York correspondent) Through his official Twitter account DJ LeMahieu It will not be active on opening day. There were already doubts regarding the two-time (NL and AL) batting champion being injured, but now they have become a reality, and he will go on the injured list New York Yankees.

He said: “DJ LeMahieu (right foot) will be included in the injured list Brian Cashman To reporters in Tampapointed to the mentioned job.

A notable absence on the New York Yankees

Veteran player New York Yankees (35 years old) will start the season in the unfortunate department, this is what the general manager told us Brian Cashman Monday, March 25 in Tampa. Lemahieu He suffers from a bone bruise in his right foot due to the injury he suffered on March 16.

Although he has increased his workload over the last few days with the aim of being available for the match opening dayShe won't be ready to see action next Thursday in Houston.

according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily NewsThe swelling and pain did not go down. So the Yankee board wouldn't risk his current situation. Recently it was discovered in the same way Brian Hoch The Venezuelan company Oswaldo Cabrera will be responsible for the replacement Lemahieu In the waiting room.

It is worth noting that New York Yankees He has the option to opt out of LeMahieu's three-day exclusion period. This means he can go back in time for the first game in Yankee Stadium, scheduled for April 5. Of course, this will depend on the progress you make. Lemahieu during the next week. He himself must undergo an MRI again later this week. Initial tests gave negative results.

This spring training, the right hitter New York Yankees He has consumed 27 official at-bats in 10 games. His offensive line was .222/.276/.259/.535 with a double and three RBIs. Lifetime in 13 major league seasons Lemahieu He collected 1,697 hits, 122 home runs, 625 RBI and a .292/.354/.415/.769 average.

