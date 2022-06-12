June 13, 2022

The NBA confirmed that the referees were wrong against the Curry Warriors

Cassandra Curtis June 13, 2022

The NBA Finals

The National Basketball Association released the 2022 NBA Finals Game Report and confirmed that the referees were wrong against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Alhorford, favourite!

With the aim of making the league increasingly fair and transparent, NBA The refereeing report is published in the last two minutes of games and when a report is issued 2022 Finals, the fourth game… Oh surprise! There was a ruling in favor of Boston Celticsin capital letters Alhorfordand against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Excitement and tension. last quarter between Warriors and Celtics On June 10 Boston advanced 94-92 with 4:55 to go. Since then, the Golden State moment has even started Horford tightened things up again on the scoreboard with a controversial trio.

The Boston Celtics called the timeout with 1:42 minutes remaining in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals and coach Aim Odoka once again documented Alhorford. The Dominican-born player received the ball from Jason Tatum and… Splash! triple that He put them three points away from the Golden State Warriors. Watch the video from 2:46.

Warriors assistant coach Mike Brown was the first to call Jason Tatum’s alleged foul before Horford hit the third pointer. He said and did! NBA He confirmed that the referees made a mistake in a play that benefited the Celtics and tightened matters Stephen Curry And the company.

The NBA confirmed that the referees were wrong against the Curry and Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals

According to the official report of the final two minutes of judging in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, Jason Tatum walked (takes two steps without bouncing the ball) Before helping Al Horford in 3-pointer and was a Not a wrong call by referees against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Fortunately for Dubs, the game ended with a win of 97 points, 107 points and the series 2-2 heading into Game 5 (Monday, June 13 at 9:00 PM ET) of the Grand Final.

