Peru vs Australia match: date, time, where and how to watch the game live online for free on Latina TV and the web

Peru already knows its opponent in the play-off. Check the Peruvian date and time and find out how you can watch this meeting live and online.

The Peruvian-Australia match is live in the play-off Heading to the Qatar World Cup 2022 after the match between the two teams Australia vs United Arab EmiratesThe Peruvian team finally met the opposing team that they would have to analyze in order to win the play-off.

This is Australia, which beat its counterpart United Arab Emirates 2-1. The “sucrose“Like Peru, they have done all the advantages needed to get to this stage, but unfortunately there is only one place for one team and that will have to be decided in one playoff next week.

Previously, those led by Gareca were the favorites both collectively and individually, but since there is no favoritism in football, white and red must come out focused on the field of play to win and achieve their second successive participation in a. world Cup of football.

Without a doubt, it will be a very important playoff for the Peruvians. That is why we tell you here some details like date and time (Peru) From the meeting so you don’t miss it. We also tell you how you can do it Watch Peru vs Australia match live and online absolutely for free on the Internet.

When do Peru vs Australia play: the date of the play-off

The Playoff between Peru and Australia Agreed on Monday 13th June. Unlike the previous World Cup, where the play-off was played back and forth, in this case you will play in only one match.

Peru vs Australia: Peru and Latin America time

All Peruvians will be able to watch this rematch at 1pm through the Latina Televisión signal (Channel 2), but if you are outside Peru we will also inform you of the schedules.

Hours in the rest of Latin America

In Colombia: 1:00 p.m.

In Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

In Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

In Bolivia: 2:00 p.m.

In Venezuela: 2:00 p.m.

In the United States: 2:00 p.m.

In Paraguay: 2:00 p.m.

In Chile: 2:00 p.m.

In Argentina: 3:00 p.m.

In Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

In Brazil: 3:00 p.m.

In Spain: 8:00 pm

Where to watch the Peruvs-Australia match: live and online channel

The match between Peru and Australia can be watched live and directly through the open signal of TV Latina (Channel Two) from 1 pm. In the event that you are not in front of your TV, you can also watch the Peru vs Australia match live and completely online through the Latina website: https://www.latina.pe/tvenvivo

Where Peru plays the play-off: Know the stadium

The two teams will set a date at Ahmed Ben Ali Stadium, starting at 1:00 pm (Peruvian time).

Below, we leave you with a map of the location of the match stadium where those led by Gareca will seek to secure the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

history of peru vs australia

selections Peru and Australia They will not meet for the first time. They are a team that actually faced each other in the last World Cup. In the aforementioned World Cup, the Peruvians beat the Australians 2-0 with goals from Andre Carrillo and captain Paulo Guerrero. The vast majority of players from that first meeting will meet again on Monday, June 13, in Qatar.

Here we share a video of that match in the World Cup Russia 2018

Peru vs Australia summary: match data

Event: Repechage Peru vs Australia a description: Playoff between Peru and Australia vying for a place in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Date: 06/13/2022 Peru time 1:00 pm. place Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium city ​​country Al Rayyan – Qatar Stream direct URL https://www.latina.pe/tvenvivo

What channel does the Peruvian-Australia match play on?

As we mentioned, a playoff match between Peru and Australia you can see it live and directly on latina tv. And if you want to see it from your cell phone, we will also send a file Online match online for free.