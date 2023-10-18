The Mexican company Profico recognizes this vegetable oil with the word “dove” and considers it the most economical

17 October 2023, 17:09 – Updated 17 October 2023, 17:42

Essential for frying, cooking, adding flavor and seasoning dishes, oil is an essential ingredient that should not be missing in your kitchen. the The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) of Mexico classifies this vegetable oil with the word “Dove” and considers it the most economical.

Since it is one of the most sought-after products and a staple in the Mexican staple basket, it can be difficult to determine which oil is best suited to you and your eating style, especially due to blends that are often marketed as “vegetable oil.”

What is the vegetable oil with “popcorn” that Profico considers the most economical?

according to Stady The analyzes were carried out in 2019 by the National Laboratory for Consumer Protection (LNPC) of Profeco, on 32 brands of edible oils, including 9 types of avocado, 14 sesame, 2 peanuts and 7 types of grapes.

The study relied on the following reference standards:

No.-002-SCFI-2011: “Net Content. Tolerance and Verification Methods.”

“Net Content. Tolerance and Verification Methods.” NUM-051-SCFI/SSA1 – 2010: “General specifications for the labeling of packaged foods and non-alcoholic beverages – commercial and health information.”

– 2010: “General specifications for the labeling of packaged foods and non-alcoholic beverages – commercial and health information.” NMX-F-002-SCFI-2012: “Food – Edible Sesame Oil. Specifications.”

“Food – Edible Sesame Oil. Specifications.” NMX-F-027-SCFI-2012: “Food – Pure Edible Peanut Oil. Specifications.”

“Food – Pure Edible Peanut Oil. Specifications.” NMX-F-052-SCFI-2008: “Oils and Fats – Avocado Oil. Specifications.”

“Oils and Fats – Avocado Oil. Specifications.” Codex Stan 210- 1999: “Standard for specified vegetable oils.”

The Mexican company Profico recognizes this vegetable oil with the word “dove” and considers it the most economical

For Profico E, Vegetable oil he knew as dove oil and considered it the most economical The brand was Chedraui, which at the time of the study cost 17 pesos and which currently costs about 35 pesos.

This product It is considered a mixture of vegetable oilsible** According to the agency that defends the interests of consumers, its width of 890 milliliters and of Mexican origin corresponds to all registered net content. ** It should be noted that in 2023, oil has already become 800 milliliters in width, 90 milliliters less than in September 2019.

The Mexican company Profico recognizes this vegetable oil with the word “dove” and considers it the most economical

What is edible oil?

The organization of health control over products and services is defined as Edible oil refers to a product obtained from agricultural products or animal species fit for human consumption Which pass through extraction and, where appropriate, refining processes, which include washing, deodorizing, bleaching, hardening and dewaxing, as well as winter treatment, when the latter is determined by the Ministry of Health, as stipulated in the law. Mexican Standard NMX-F-052-SCFI-2008 entitled “Oils and Fats – Avocado Oil. Specifications”.

he Vegetable oil is extracted from seeds and other parts of plants. Its composition consists of a variety of fatty acids in different proportions and properties, which are responsible for the unique properties found in different types of oils.

orThe common characteristic of these oils is their high smoke point, which means they have a high temperature. Where they start emitting smoke. If heated beyond this point, it reaches a flammable temperature, causing it to burn.

The Mexican company Profico recognizes this vegetable oil with the word “dove” and considers it the most economical

Follow us Facebook To stay up to date with the latest news, reviews, places, recipes, helpful tips and tricks and much more. Discover all the content that we “cook” directly to your taste.

In Directo al Paladar México you can also read | How to Keep Cooking Oil Clean: Your Grandma’s Trick That’ll Help You Be Healthier and Save Money | Myth or reality: Is eating a teaspoon of olive oil daily beneficial for your health? Experts explain to us | What are the benefits of coconut oil and what happens if you take a teaspoon in the morning every day?