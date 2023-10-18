October 18, 2023

“Protesters attack the Israeli and American embassies around the world” | Daily menu

Several attacks were recorded by demonstrators against the diplomatic headquarters of Israel and the United States in different parts of the world after the bombing of a hospital in Gaza, as part of the current conflict between the Israeli authorities and the Islamic movement Hamas, local media reported. mentioned.

The largest demonstrations took place in Istanbul (Turkey), where a crowd carrying pro-Palestinian flags and banners gathered on Tuesday evening in front of the Israeli consulate and then entered the facilities after breaching a police barrier.

Incidents also occurred at the US Embassy in Beirut (Lebanon), at the North American Embassy in Iraq, at the Israeli Embassy in Jordan, at the French Embassy in Tehran (Iran), and at the United Kingdom Embassy. In the same country.

Israel denied responsibility for the bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, which left at least 500 people dead.

An Israeli army spokesman said, “Multiple intelligence sources indicate that the Islamic Jihad movement is responsible for the failed launch of the missile that hit the hospital.”

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement, “Analysis of the Israeli army’s operational systems indicates that terrorists fired a group of rockets in Gaza that passed very close to Al-Ahli Hospital at the time they were hit.”

