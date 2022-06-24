Gustavo Petro will convene a “national pact” to bring tax reform to Congress

On Thursday, the National Electoral Council and the National Register called a press conference in which it was officially announced the election of Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez, as a presidential variant that will take over the mandate from next August 7.

The process took place after the entire pre-screening and vetting process was completed as there was no claim, and in the end Pietro received 11,291,986 votes across the country.

For this reason, the National Electoral Council prepared Resolution 3235 of 2022 in which it announced the election of Petro and Marquez as the formula that would come to Casa de Nariño to replace Ivan Marquez and Marta Lucia Ramírez.

Announcing the elections for the period 2022-2026. They announced that the second round of elections in Colombia, which took place on June 19, 2022, resulted in the victory of Gustavo Petro and Francia Marquez in that election,” the document states.

After receiving the credentials, Petro announced that after August 7, he would support the introduction of an election law approved by Congress, but was overturned by the Constitutional Court. However, he said the spirit of what was passed would be brought back to the legislature: “I appreciate the exercise they did and we acknowledge that it was a transparent act by the National Registry. The electoral authorities have made an effort to make election days excellent.”

The president-elect thanked all his voters, but made it clear that more than a million people who voted for him were young people who went to the polls for the first time.

Similarly, he pointed out that A priority would be tax reform to seek fairness in the country and because he knows it will be a tough debate in Congress: “This is what the National Pact is about, we must not have hungry Colombians, the fields must produce food and that is why we must act.”

In this sense, he stated that there should be a “national charter” to ensure that the reform is addressed on the basis of the agreements reached with the various political and business sectors in the country. “I invited Rodolfo Hernandez and Alvaro Uribe so we could talk,” Pietro said.

“What we will ask of them is not really out of pocket money called a tax, for the four thousand and five thousand of the most privileged people in Colombia, what we will ask of them is not in the company itself, but in Colombian society,” the president-elect said.

In addition, he added, “An investment called public education, which is called Zero Hunger, with the commitment that by eliminating corruption, the Colombian society will be able to prosper and to this extent the company will be able to be larger. They will be able to increase the fortunes of The country and its individual wealth as well as the country’s social wealth.”

In addition, he noted that “the era of change begins in Colombia” and reiterated that he would seek this national agreement to secure his rule.

turn, Francia Marquez reiterated that she would work for the poorest communities in Colombia. “We will work for all Colombians, for the country’s peasants and workers. Above all, black people in my country will be able to feel represented. I want to contribute a lot of work to improve conditions in Colombia, we can all use love and joy as a tool for living.” delicious.”