August 13, 2023

The house is run by Trea, Castellanos and JT Feliz vs. Citizens

Cassandra Curtis August 11, 2023 1 min read

PHILADELPHIA – Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and JT Realmoto hit two-run homers to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-2 victory over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Philadelphia won two of three in the series against the Nationals, including a Michael Lorenzen no-hitter Wednesday. Thus the Phillies put up a game and a half against San Francisco, with their first wild card to the National League playoffs.

Philadelphia (64-52) improved to a season-high 12 games over .500. The Phillies are 39-22 since June 1, an overall win matched only by the leading Atlanta team in the East, which is 39-19 in this stretch.

The only bad news for the Phillies was that Bryce Harper left the duel At the top of the fifth inning, with chest cramps. The team reports that the cutting tool will be evaluated.

Matt Strahm (8-3) got the win for the Phillies.

For the Nationals, Mexican Joey Meneses scored it 5-2 with two runs to go. Venezuela’s Kibert Ruiz 3-2, Eldemaro Vargas 4-2 with two RBIs.

For Velez, Dominican Rodolfo Castro 2-0 in one inning, Johan Rojas 4-1.

