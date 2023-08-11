August 13, 2023

Saprissa defeats Gokuro FC in the Copa Central America. Michael Chirinos debuted and was crushed

Cassandra Curtis August 11, 2023 2 min read

Direct | Jocoro FC and Saprissa will face each other in the Metropolitan Olympic for the 2023 Copa América.

Saprissa Beat Jocoro FC 0-4 in the first half of the second day of the tournament Central American Cup. Ariel Rodriguez scored the first goal for the Violet team while Jefferson Brenes backed up the Cuckoos with an Olympic goal. Chirinos is a key player and contributed to the third goal.

Honduras Michel Chirinos, Ticos, Junior Padilla and Elmer Goiti, with Jokoro, are the starters.

Jocoro FC will go into their second home match in the Concacaf Cup of America, using the San Pedro Sula Metropolitan Olympic as their home.

The Cuckoos fell resoundingly in their debut (1-4) against Copan Imperial of Guatemala, as the Salvadoran club could not correct the course of the match.

They face Saprissa, with Honduran Michael Chirinos making his first appearance at the start of the match. While for those in Tierra del Fuego, catrachos Elmer Goiti and Junior Padilla star as stars in the same way.

lineups

Gogoro FC: Oscar Sanchez; Carlos Arevalo, Jose Galindo, Herbert Sosa, Luis Acuña, Elmer Getty, Wilson Rugama, Juan Argueta, Junior Padilla, Elvis Claros, Guillermo Fuentes.

Saprissa: Esteban Alvarado; Pablo Arrobin, Jefferson Brenes, Jeffrey Valverde, David Guzman, Ariel Rodriguez, Fidel Escobar, Luis Paradilla, Georgiev Azoveva, Ulises Segura, and Michel Chirinos.

