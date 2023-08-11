What time will Colombia play England in the FIFA Women’s World Cup: Links and channels to watch the match: How and where to watch the match via DSports and Caracol TV | Colombia

Colombia against. England Taste is seen in a match FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 At Accor Stadium in Australia. The confrontation, which will be broadcast by Caracol TV and DSports for Latin America, will be decisive for the “Cafeteras”. The Colombian national team, led by Abadia Aragon, took first place in Group H in the standings and thus took another step towards the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Despite the result of its confrontation against Morocco, the Colombian national football team showed a distinguished performance that prevailed over various competitors, such as Germany, South Korea and China, who beat them in previous matches. In their last meeting against Jamaica in the round of 16, they showed impressive skill by winning 1-0.

On the other hand, the England national team presented a distinguished performance against Nigeria in a match that was decided by kicks from the penalty mark, leaving the final score 4-2 in their favor. The Colombians will face a huge challenge as they try to take on an opponent who convincingly beat China 6-2 and even beat Denmark in previous encounters.

Where to see Colombia vs. England?

The showdown will start at 5:30 am local time, in both Colombia and Peru. Fans will be able to enjoy the game live through DSports, DGO, and Caracol TV. Meanwhile, Depor brings you all the commitment incidents, from formations to the final result.

When is Colombia vs. England?

Colombia vs. transmission schedule. England are scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 12, at the Accor Stadium, for one more match of the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals. We recommend that you pay attention to the TV signal you want to tune in, the broadcasting platform, or here at Depor.

What time is Colombia vs. England?

The match between Colombia and. England will play at different times depending on the country: in Colombia, Peru and Ecuador at 5:30 am, in Venezuela, Bolivia and Chile at 6:30 am, in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay at 7:30 am, in Mexico (CDMX) at 4:30 am, and in the US (Chicago) at 5:30 am, and in the US (Los Angeles) at 3:30 am

Receive Our newsletter : We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.