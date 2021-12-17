The hottest moves at the moment

At ESPN Digital we are bringing a number of official inclusions for the following tournament

the end of 2022 It poses with the teams that will compete, and so far, America and Cruz Azul have had a hand in the players who excelled during the last tournament.

Likewise, within a week, three teams announced their new coaches who will take charge of clubs such as Toluca, Pachuca and Santos.

then in ESPN Digital We present to you the most prominent movements of the clubs facing end of 2022.

Christian Tabo / Ignacio Ambrez / Diego Valdes ESPN

Christian Tabo

The Uruguayan striker left the ranks of Puebla to become Cruz Azul’s first signing for Clausura 2022, after a potential future in which Monterrey could be his destination, but he turned for a better offer from the ‘machine’ and reunited with his former technician. In “The Strip” by Juan Reynoso.

The new Celestial striker began his journey through the MX League in 2015 with Atlas, the club he played for until 2018, with a loan that included the Nacional during the first half of 2016, and went to Puebla before Clausura that year.

After eight tournaments in which he defended the resilience of Puebla, Cristian Tapu scored 111 matches in Liga MX, 85 of which were at the start, in which he scored 20 goals. His best scoring championship was the last championship in 2021 with six goals.

Six months after he was involved in an undisciplined act, America has shown the Colombian midfielder the exit door, who will be on loan for a year with an option to buy with Mazatlan Football Club., a club that sought his services during the last transfer period, but the player rejected his offer to play his last card with the Azulcrema team.

Since arriving in America in 2019, Benedetti has had an erratic run in Liga MX due to injuries – or video scandals -; He has scored only 16 matches in the 40 matches he has played and has three goals.

The Chilean striker becomes America’s first booster to face Clausura 2022, a tournament in which they will seek a better role than the one they obtained during the previous two tournaments, where they were champions but were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Diego Valdes’ signing with America reaffirms Azulcrema’s flair for chasing the best players against Santos Laguna. To strengthen its squad, which has previously selected players such as Matthias Fosso, Christian Benitez and Agustin Marchesin.

The South American striker came to Mexican football in 2016 as a player for Morelia, the team with which he played 90 matches, 79 of them as a starter, scoring 12 goals. At the beginning of 2019, he joined the ranks of the Warriors and similarly became a team standard with 65 games after seven seasons and 19 defeats.

A few days after his 38th birthday, the Argentine midfielder will begin his seventh adventure with a North American club. MX . LeagueAfter he left Toluca Because Ignacio Ambrez came to the bench and signed him Saint Louis athlete For the next two seasons with one more option.

Despite his seniority, Sambueza is one of the most decisive players in Mexican football, the proof of which is that Tijuana, Pumas and Puebla were interested in his services, but FC Potosi won the pulse.

The Ecuadorean striker will wear his fifth Liga MX jersey, after Querétaro announced his signature for 2022 from Tijuana., the club with which his last working relationship ended and which brought him to Mexico for the first time in 2013.

Pedro Box

The Portuguese has been announced as the new technical director of Santos And he will live his second stage at the head of the entire region after he was from Clausura 2013 to Apertura 2015.

Caixinha, who knows Mexican football well, as he also directed Cruz Azul and led them to the final, returned to Mexico after his time with the Saudi youth, where he was from 2020 until January of this year.

This will be Lusitano’s third adventure in Liga MX. With Santos he had his best numbers and the only league championship he had, in addition to winning the MX Cup and the Champions League.

Ignacio Embreze

Nacho arrived like a bombshell in Toluca just two days after Hernan Cristante was sacked As a leader of demons. Ambrez, who has extensive experience in Mexico, is returning to Liga MX after a short stint with Huesca, a second division team in Spain.

Inquiry here All Liga MX news and results.

Ambrese is one of the most famous helmsmen in recent years, successfully creating an era with Lyon, his seventh team in the country, and leading them to play two finals, one won and another lost.

Guillermo Almada

The Uruguayan strategist was expelled from Santos only on Monday and Three days later, Pachuca took over, the team that allowed Paolo Pezzolano to go after the regular stage ended and after that they didn’t even qualify for the playoffs.

It didn’t take Almada long to find accommodation, as he and Santos tested what he can do in Liga MX, which is that the past two years has focused on the Warriors’ project and led them to the league in four of five leagues, since Clausura has been canceled for 2020.

Almada even led Santos to the 2021 Guard1anes Final against Cruz Azul; However, he lost the aggregate score 2-1 and was left with the desire to lift his first title in Mexico; However, he will now have a rematch with Tozos.