betrayal? How and why José Juan Macías ends up in America

Cassandra Curtis December 17, 2021 2 min read

The few chances he had Jose Juan Macias in Getafe, Spain On the orders of the technician Kiki Sanchez Flores They had their representative look for accommodation in another club for the next six months, because Chivas de Guadalajara Don’t even think of including it before Complete the loan with the Iberian pool.

JJ Macías went to the Old Continent last summer as part of a loan For a year with the option to buy, but even with the helmsman Michael Gonzalez, who was fired due to the poor results of Team Azulón, and did not have the expected shares with the appearance of holy flock Therefore, it is not excluded that the attacker is The Mexican returns to Liga MX.

America will be the fate of JJ Macías

According to journalist Josh Mendoza, a representative of the Guadalajara gunners contacted the Eagles to offer their services, because the situation with Getafe Looks like it won’t change in the first half of 2022 s Chivas is also not considering the option of joining the team led by Marcelo Michel Leno. In the Clausura Championship.

“According to my contact, representative of J. J. Macias He has reached out to the Board of Directors of America to explore access to Coapa. Macías has six months on loan at Getafe (he wants to get rid of the Mexican). Chivas does not want him back,” This is what Mendoza posted on his Twitter account.

Macías’ idea is not to return to Guadalajara When thinking about the reason for the failure to return to the team that pushed so much To give you the facilities to go to Europe, He barely added 200 minutes, without goals and with a back injury that didn’t allow him to qualify either For Kiki Sanchez Flores.

