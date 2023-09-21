The Honduran national team will have to play in another country to face Cuba in the European Nations League

The Catracho group will always travel to the Caribbean, but is no longer destined for Cuban soil.
the Honduras national team She received the news that she would have to change her logistics for the upcoming match from CONCACAF Nations League As a visitor vs Cuba.
This scheduled match was scheduled to be held on Thursday, October 12, in the city of Santiago, Cuba, but there will be a change in the location of the third match in the tournament.
The reason is that Antonio Maceo Stadium does not have the electricity it needs. CONCACAF To host night matches, since the match between Cuba And Honduras They are scheduled to play at 8:00 p.m.
Match time cannot and is required to be changed due to broadcast rights Cuban Federation To search for another scenario with the required conditions, they will therefore have to play the game in a country dominican republic.
The confrontation between the Cubans and Hondurans is scheduled to take place in Felix Sanchez Olympic Stadium In the city of Santo Domingo, a property where Dominicans usually play their games locally. The news will be officially announced within the next few hours.
After this match, the Bicolor team will return home the next day as the return match will be played on Sunday the 15th at the Chelato Uclés Stadium in TegucigalpaThus, he concludes his participation in the group stage.
HondurasWith three points, he relies on himself to qualify for the next round Nations Leaguethen win their obligations against Cuba To secure second place in the second group and thus qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.
At this point, a direct ticket to the Copa America is at stake. If Honduras wants to avoid Mexico or the United States, it must finish above Jamaica, which has four groups, and thus face Canada or Costa Rica in November.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Taylor, Donaldson provided the force in Cervecerus’ victory in the SL
America vs. Queretaro, result, result, summary and goals: Aguilas win and they are the leaders
Julio Rodriguez House runs Seattle Elevators