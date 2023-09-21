Taylor, Donaldson provided the force in Cervecerus’ victory in the SL

LOUIS — Josh Donaldson hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Tyrone Taylor had two homers and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-2 on Wednesday to take another step toward what will be their second title. Three years.
Donaldson hit a home run off Zach Thompson (5-7). It was his second home run since he was released by the New York Yankees and hired by Milwaukee.
Twelve of Donaldson’s 22 hits in the major leagues this year have been home runs.
Mark Canha hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning for Milwaukee, which started the night with a six-game lead over the sixth-place Chicago Cubs. Acquired from the Mets during the trade deadline, Canha has 30 RBIs in 42 games with the Brewers, after hitting 29 in 89 games with New York.
Adrian Houser (7-4) won his third straight start, allowing one run and four hits in six innings. Three relievers finished the six-hit effort.
For the Brewers, Venezuelan William Contreras beat 5-2 with one run, and Andrew Monasterio 4-2 with one run. Dominican Carlos Santana 4-0, Willie Adams 3-0 with one goal.
For the Cardinals, Venezuelan Wilson Contreras won 2-0, and Juniel Quircoto won 4-0.
