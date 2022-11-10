The graduates of the Department of Radiology from UPR School of Medicine are American Board of Radiology approved

The University’s Diagnostic Radiology Residency Program has been continuously accredited since 1972.

Members of this category are Joaquin R. Ortiz Cruz, Edric J. Lugo Milan, Camila Saad Yordan, Amanda Marrero Gonzalez and Oscar R Vazquez Ortiz. Photo: Introduction to the Journal of Medicine and Public Health.

100% of doctors in the program rays From the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) Campus College of Medicine for Medical Sciences (RCM), they successfully completed their studies after having passed the American Board of Radiology (ABR).

Members of this category are Joaquin R. Ortiz Cruz, Edric J. Lugo Milan, Camila Saad Yordan, Amanda Marrero Gonzalez and Oscar R Vazquez Ortiz.

“We congratulate this group of resident physicians, who have satisfactorily achieved their goal of approval by the American Board of Radiology. We are sure that it will be one of the highest caliber professions in the region rays. said Professor Carlos Ortiz, Interim University President for RCM.

According to Dr. Humberto M. Guiot, interim dean of the College of Medicine, “Medical Residency Program in rays The diagnosis of UPR is unique in Puerto Rico. The degree’s 100% pass rate demonstrates the alumni’s academic and clinical excellence, the high quality of the program, and the commitment of the faculty.”

For his part, Dr. José Maldonado Vargas, Director of the Residency Program, said: rays Diagnostics, highlights of the program over the years.

“The program has been accredited without interruption since 1972. This great achievement would not have been possible without the teaching profession of our faculty and the passion that our residents have towards rays. “We congratulate our graduates on their excellent performance,” the academic said.