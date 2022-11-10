November 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

They form a forum for legal sciences in Huastica

They form a forum for legal sciences in Huastica

Zera Pearson November 10, 2022 1 min read

The Escuela Superior de Huejutla Legal Science Forum has started, which will take place over two days and will update the rights of students and lawyers in the area.

The opening was in charge of Huejutla High School’s principal, Mario Figueras Melo, who urged those who make up the university community to keep their readiness constantly.

For his part, spokesman Juan Alberto Magana indicated that these forums should be spaces for dialogue and exchange of ideas for interaction and discussion of the positions of one or more areas of a legal system and the rules for its implementation.

Likewise, he noted that interdisciplinary work should be developed within the framework of scientific and technological research.

He evoked respect and recognition of human rights, as well as engaging in continuous updating: “The celebration of the conference allows professionals to train with a humane sense, and influences the protection of the environment and indigenous communities from a multicultural approach. Decolonizing knowledge in order to effect change,” he said.

He called on the participants to continue to be prepared and humble. “No one knows everything anymore. I invite you to read in and out of class. Being a college student recognizes dignity in law.”

Solomon Hernandez I Hugutla

See also  Science Park stretches for hours on the bridge and teaches how to see the Perseids

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

The College of Economic and Administrative Sciences UATx celebrates its fiftieth anniversary

November 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

This wooden house in Vizcaya is a perfect exercise in passive architecture

November 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Walking at a brisk 50 minutes a week reduces mortality in inactive people for decades | Health and wellness

November 9, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

Voting in California, Florida and Texas and more

November 10, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The latest short news in the world today November 9

November 10, 2022 Phyllis Ward
1 min read

They form a forum for legal sciences in Huastica

November 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Costa Rica bid farewell to their fans as they beat Nigeria and head to the World Cup in Qatar

November 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis