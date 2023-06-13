The funny response to the possibility of signing Mbappe

2023-06-13

Spanish Ibrahim Diaz In the press conference, he confirmed his introduction as a player in the real madrid Who returns after three seasons on loan at Milan“to succeed” and having matured “a lot on and off the field” during his time in Italy.

“The competition is there and that’s good; for the coach and for Real Madrid. I return to success, but with work and with humility to learn from the dressing room that is here”, he said. These three years in Milan. I’ve matured a lot on and off the field. We’ll see a Ibrahim Who comes wanting to succeed in Madrid and that’s why I’m coming back”, he added. In addition, he revealed that back to real madrid He was his first choice when he was on loan at Milan. “When I was at Milan I tried to give my best for the club MilanBecause it is a historical club. Now I have the opportunity to be here, which has always been my first choice.”

"I am very grateful to Milan because it made me grow, we won Serie A, we reached the semi-finals of the 'Champions'… This opportunity came at the end of the season and I'm very happy to be here," he continued. Ibrahim Who realized the demand placed on attacking players after the departure of the French Karim Benzema It is spanish Marco Asensioat the same time he shied away from talking about competing for a position with the Brazilian Rodrigo goes. "They are two great players (Benzema, Asensio). Obviously there is pressure, but that's the beauty. You have to present the best version of yourself and I'm sure we'll be at the level to represent Real Madrid as the best club in the world", he confirmed.

“It’s about doing what’s best for the team. To give the best version. Rodrigo He’s a great player, he has great talent and I get along well with him,” he commented on the title dispute with the Brazilian. On the other hand, he revealed that he has not yet spoken with his new Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti‘, at the same time that he was ‘very happy to work with’. In addition, he did not want to evaluate whether he wanted to share a dressing room with the Frenchman Kylian Mbappe. “I don’t think the time has come. Today is my day. I imagined the question… But I’m happy to be here and whoever is in the dressing room will be fine. The player and the club have to be respected and this is not the time to talk about that.”

Ibrahim He also talked about the role he could play in a team real madrid. "I'm fortunate to be able to play with my legs. The best position is where the coach puts me. I can play in the three attacking positions, the midfield… Wherever the coach puts me, I'll be happy there," he commented. "Asensio is a great player and a great teammate. Compare with," he added Asensio. The footballer also explained how the three-year loan helped him feel "more prepared". "It's been three seasons in Milan With a fairly high demand. And I think we lived up to that, we gave Milan that joy and illusion again. I am very happy with everything you did there. I arrived as a kid with talent, but now I've played more minutes and that makes you tougher," he confirmed. "I've had the privilege of playing in the three big leagues, but at different times in my career. The prime minister is a bit more physical, in Spain there's more technical play, the ball is in the foot… and in Italy everything is more tactical; to make a difference. He's These experiences were good for me to train myself," he commented.