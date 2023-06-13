June 14, 2023

Wilson Contreras: ‘I lost my confidence’ amid the offensive slump

Cassandra Curtis June 14, 2023 2 min read

ESPNJune 13, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. ETReading: two minutes.

Wilson Contreras, who started a nightmare with the St. Louis Cardinals, admitted he’s going through the worst losing streak of his career and said he’s still “looking for answers.”

Contreras was hitless in three hits during Monday’s loss to the Giants, lowering his batting average to . 201, more than 50 points off his career high. The three-time All-Star has only 5 strikeouts for 63 at-bats in his last 19 games with the last-place Cardinals.

“It’s the first time I’ve struggled so much since I’ve been in the big leagues,” Contreras told him. to MLB.com After defeating the two 4-3. “I think I lost confidence, I lost confidence, I lost the confidence that I had brought into this season. It just disappeared.”

Contreras, 31, signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals in December after spending his first seven seasons with the rival Cubs but has struggled to replace franchise icon Yadier Molina.

Contreras said he was a “ball hitter” and had bad luck, as evidenced by his projected batting average. 246, according to MLB Statcast. But he also said he had to “keep going” to help the frustrated Cardinals (27-40) turn their season around.

“I don’t think so,” he told MLB.com, “I know I have to move on.” “Right now I have to find ways to move forward. I’ve been hitting the ball hard, but right at people. It’s something that’s out of my control, but man, I have to keep playing hard once in a while. At the same time and be the best I can be.” I can for the team and for my teammates.”

See also  David Fittelson joins the tide against him

Contreras, who regained his spot as the Cardinals’ daily catcher after being temporarily removed from the role last month, said he’s trying to stay positive in what has been a difficult season.

“It was very challenging, like a roller coaster,” he told MLB.com. “I don’t know if baseball is trying to show me something I don’t see, or maybe I just need to see it some other way.

“But I’ll tell you something: every time I come here, I come here with a smile and try to find ways to win the game. I try to be better for our team.”

