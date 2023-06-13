Nuggets, the first new NBA champions since 2019

ESPN.comReading: 3 minutes.

With you, the new NBA champion: the Denver Nuggets! The Nuggets, led by Nikola Jovic, are celebrating their first NBA championship with a 4-1 win in the series against the Miami Heat.

In its first appearance in the NBA Finals, Denver was able to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy

the Denver Nuggets The champions were declared on Monday night, when they were defeated Miami Heat by 94-89 to win four games to one NBA Finals for the 2022-2023 season.

With the victory, the Nuggets Debuted as league champions, adding their first Larry O’Brien Cup. Moreover, they got it on their first trip to NBA Finals in the history of the franchise.

with this regulation Denver They became the first team to debut as champions NBA since Toronto Raptors They were defeated by four games to two Golden State Warriors in the 2018-2019 campaign. As in the case Nuggetsthe wild birds They also appeared, on that occasion, in their first appearance NBA Finals.

Finally, Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets can brag as NBA champions. AP Pictures

before wild birdswas his property heat Another hero of NBA Which she culminated in at her first chance at finalsafter a defeat at the end of the 2005-2006 campaign on Dallas Mavericksfrom four games to two, in a finals series that featured two rookie teams that year.

this year, Miami He appeared in the last seventh series in his history, leaving his record with three championships and four losses.

Title Nuggets It brings an end to a dream season, which was marked by another memorable campaign for the superstar Nikola JokicAnd The best player in the NBA in the previous two seasons.

Previously, as far as Nuggets They have come to Western Conference Finalsin which case it is discarded by Seattle Supersonic for four games to two in the 1977-78 campaign and for Los Angeles Lakers On three occasions: 1984-1985, four times. 2008-2009, by four games to two; and in 2019-2020, four games to one.

the Nuggets swept Lakers In the Western Conference Finals In the current season, they get a measure of revenge on the L.A. team and make their first baseball championship a little nicer. NBAafter multiplication heat.