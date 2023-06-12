Kylian Mbappe will not renew with Paris Saint-Germain and the club is considering selling it!

Kylian Mbappe officially Paris Saint-Germain He wouldn’t extend his contract, that Ends June 30, 2024And the club plans to move it In order not to come out for free, inform L’Equipe.

French star She informed her decision through a letter received by Paris Saint-Germain this afternoonin which he refers to it The option will not run for an additional seasonRefers to the sports newspaper.

this means Mbappewho is 24 years old, will be free at the end of next season and I can start negotiating with any club Starting next January 1st.

PSG sources have confirmed to L’Equipe that Mbappé will not be leaving for a freeTherefore, if the player does not express his desire to renew, he will be transferred in the coming weeks.

L’Equipe indicates that in Paris Saint-Germain is “surprised” and showed a “misunderstanding” By the fact that Mbappe Send the message at this time, even more so There was no legal obligation on the footballer to express this intent It will be released on June 30, 2024.

That is that The optional season will only become effective if Mbappe shows in writing before 31 July his desire to sign himTherefore, if he had kept quiet, he would have been released within a year.

So far, The player was vague about his futureand at the awards ceremony National Professional Footballers AssociationOn May 28, he limited himself to saying: I still have a year left on my contract, I’ll be here next season..

The attacking star renewed two seasons with psgwith my choice, Just a year ago, when it was almost a given that he would go to Real Madrid.

Mbappecaptain of the French national team, later admitted that A phone call from President Emmanuel Macronwho urged him to continue in the French league.

also The pressure from the club was very strongowned by the State of Qatar, which has sought to continue having one of the best players on the planet on its payroll as it celebrates the past. World Cup in Qatar.

Success does not come with Paris Saint-Germain

the PSG’s season hasn’t been much to encourage Bondi playersince The club won the league with a mediocre match (Which will almost certainly cost coach Christophe Galtier his job.)

Above all, the Paris Saint-Germain fell in the Champions League in the round of 16 Kiss Bayern Munich He showed that his level of competitiveness at the European level did not progress.

he psgwith Messi comes out and wants to get rid of Neymar (31 and another serious injury last season), he wanted to do it Mbappe The cornerstone of its rebuilding, based on more French players and, above all, The title-hungry youth.

this This will be the third consecutive year that Mbappe’s future has made headlines. In the summer of 2021, it was released Real Madrid came to offer 200 million euros for the playerEven if he only has one year left on his contract.

And in the final moments of last season, it was practically taken for granted that the player would not renew going to the Meringue club, despite Finally, he signed a new contract with the Parisian clubalthough there are only two seasons and one optional.

