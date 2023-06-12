June 12, 2023

Rockies sink the Padres with Jones HR Gold

DENVER – In a downpour, Ryan McMahon tied the game with 1 hour and 25 minutes left in the ninth, and Nolan Jones finished the game with a 472-foot shot just after the first inning that gave the Colorado Rockies a lead. 5-4 win over the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Coco Montes pitched Colorado in his major league debut to spoil a solid start by Blake Snell, who hit a season-high No. 12 in seven innings. Ezequiel Tovar also contributed a home run for the Rockies.

Jake Cronworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. provided two songs for the Padres, who were looking to sweep the Series in Denver for the first time since September 19-21, 2011.

Montes’ homer, for his second hit of the game, tied the score at 3-3 in the eighth inning. San Diego took the lead when Ha-Seong Kim scored on a wild pitch off Justin Lawrence (3-3) in the ninth inning.

The tarp was thrown right after McMahon walked out on his home run off Tom Cosgrove.

Brent Honeywell (2-4) retired the first two batters faced after play resumed before Jones hit the ball into the second level stands at deep right center field.

For the Rockies, Venezuela’s Ezequiel Tovar is 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI.

For the Padres, Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. 3-2 with one run.

