LaLiga, Serie A and Liga MX will see a weekend of ClásicosHalftime

Drinks ready and screens ready because that’s the weekend Football classicsthe expected Real Madrid vs Barcelona Even in Spain Inter vs Juventus In Italy and of course the National Classic and Royal Classic in MX League.

In all latitudes of the world there will be Classics And some derbies worth watching for all participating teams are at risk. Additionally in Europe There are Mexican players who participate in derbies such as Orbelin Pineda with the AEK Athens.

in leaguehe F.C.B will get real madrid He will have one last attempt to try to reach the summit league. The difference is 9 points in favor of the Catalan team, which seeks to retain the league title to overthrow its great and prestigious rival.

This duel is special precisely because it is in the midst of the controversy that arose as a result of the case Nigerianwhere an investigation is being conducted against Barcelona to pay a former manager at Technical Committee arbitrators “for advice”.

Mexicans on stage in European classics

in Holland Highlights duel between ajax and the Feyenoord, clubs that will also include Mexican players in their ranks. by ajax it will be Edson Alvarez and Jorge Sanchezwhile the Meuse Club Santiago Jimenez Who reached a scoring streak with four goals in the last 7 league matches.

Classical patriotism and monarchy

the MX League It will bring two great classics full of history. The first will be played in monterey between Striped and tigers. Royal Classic Overflowing with passion, with the gang as the leader in competition and infestation of the cats after they are defeated America In his last home game.

the other is National Classic Where is it measured Chivas Paunović and American Tano Ortiz. Both clubs represent the two most followed teams in the country and the two winningest teams in the country.

Italian classic

Calcio is not far behind because they have a duel this weekend Inter vs Juventus. The Milanese also arrive as one of the quarter-final seeded teams Champions League And (despite how difficult it is) he still aspires to it scudetto.

There will even be a derby

To all this massive poster are added derbies Greek Super LeagueAnd series and even in Argentine Premier Leaguewhere there will be duels between teams from the same city.

What classics will be played over the weekend?

Spain / La Liga

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match

Sunday 19

02:00.

Netherlands / Eredivisie

Ajax against Feyenoord

Sunday 19

7:30 a.m

Italy

Inter vs Juventus

Sunday 19

1:45 p.m

Mexico / Liga MX

Saturday

Chivas vs America 21:10

Tigres vs. Monterrey 19:05

Greece / Greek Super League

Athens Derby

Sunday

AEK vs Panathinaikos 1:30 PM.

Italy / Serie A

Rome derby

Sunday

Lazio vs. Roma 11:00 am

Argentine Premier League

Classic La Plata

gymnastics and students

Sunday 19

1:30 p.m.

