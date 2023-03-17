The condition not to come to Central America? The reason why Gignac did not play in Honduras is in Motagua

The French star is the benchmark for the group of cats that will come to Honduras for the “Concachampions”.

Honduras fans are looking forward to the match between them Motagua And Tigres is on the go CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals Which will be held next Tuesday, April 4th. The Mexican national team has a squad full of stars, although its standard is the French striker and scorer Andrei–Pierre Gignacwho does not usually play Central America. The former player of Olympique de Marseille He came to the Cats in 2015 and since then has played seven games on the field for the Aztecs’ commitments.concachampions‘, but only on one occasion did they accompany them with their eminent personality.

tigerswithout Geneacvisited Costa Rica Four times: three times against Herediano and once before Saprissa. The same thing happened when they played in Panama (Plaza Amador), and also the first meeting in El Salvador (Isidro Metapan). in 2019 Geneac He was absent from the visit Saprissa It was rumored that the French striker had a clause in his contract not to make heavy visits to Central America, but this He was rejected by the footballer. On that occasion, Tigres reported Gignac’s injury and therefore did not make the trip to Costa Rica, although he was present for the next Liga MX match that took place three days later. His “rapid” recovery has cast doubt and left the door open to speculation.