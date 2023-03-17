March 19, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The condition not to come to Central America? The reason why Gignac did not play in Honduras is in Motagua

Cassandra Curtis March 17, 2023 2 min read

The French star is the benchmark for the group of cats that will come to Honduras for the “Concachampions”.

Honduras fans are looking forward to the match between them Motagua And Tigres is on the go CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals Which will be held next Tuesday, April 4th.

The Mexican national team has a squad full of stars, although its standard is the French striker and scorer AndreiPierre Gignacwho does not usually play Central America.

The former player of Olympique de Marseille He came to the Cats in 2015 and since then has played seven games on the field for the Aztecs’ commitments.concachampions‘, but only on one occasion did they accompany them with their eminent personality.

Gignac came to Central America only once out of seven opportunities. Was in Feb 2020 to El Salvador.

tigerswithout Geneacvisited Costa Rica Four times: three times against Herediano and once before Saprissa. The same thing happened when they played in Panama (Plaza Amador), and also the first meeting in El Salvador (Isidro Metapan).

in 2019 Geneac He was absent from the visit Saprissa It was rumored that the French striker had a clause in his contract not to make heavy visits to Central America, but this He was rejected by the footballer.

On that occasion, Tigres reported Gignac’s injury and therefore did not make the trip to Costa Rica, although he was present for the next Liga MX match that took place three days later. His “rapid” recovery has cast doubt and left the door open to speculation.

To put controversy aside, Geneac He decided to travel the next (and last) time they visited Central America and even played, although the memory was not pleasant for him, as they lost 1-0 at Alianza de El Salvador in February 2020.

AndreiPierre GignacTigres’ all-time top scorer is chasing his second CONCACAF Champions League title after securing it in 2020 where he faced Olimpia in the Olimpia semi-finals on the road scoring twice (3-0).

– Tigers visit Central America without GIGNAC –

2015 Group Stage: Herediano 1-1 Tigres

2015, group stage: Isidro Metapan 1-2 Tigres

2016 Group Stage: Herediano 1-3 Tigres

2016, Group Stage: Plaza Amador 1-0 Tigres

2018 Round of 16: Iridiano 2-2 Tigres (knee injury)

2019 Round of 16: Saprissa 1-0 Tigres (knee injury)

Gignac lost on his only visit with Tigres to Central America. They fell 1-0 to Alianza.

See also  Summary of the Athletic Club match against Chivas (2-0). Objectives

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pocho Guzmán loses Clásico Tapatío due to a red card against America

March 19, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

DT Fabian Bustos and Barcelona disappoint again: they lose 1-0 to Independiente del Valle in Quito, in the Pro League | National Championship | sports

March 19, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Checo Pérez, second in the third free practice in Jeddah

March 18, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Bird encounters alligator and is saved from being eaten in Florida

March 19, 2023 Winston Hale
1 min read

The bank records $416 million in net withdrawals in two days – NotiCel – La verdad como es – Noticias de Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

March 19, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale: Harry’s maternal aunts who wouldn’t leave him alone at their daughter Lilibet’s christening when the royal family declined the invitation | people | entertainment

March 19, 2023 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

The best treatment for depression is not medicine

March 19, 2023 Zera Pearson