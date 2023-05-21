May 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The first three Doctors of Agricultural Sciences graduated from the United Nations University

Zera Pearson May 21, 2023 1 min read

Gabriela Silvia Fernández, Alejandro Alberto Schaff and Raúl Eduardo Marín became the first three Doctors of Agricultural Sciences to graduate from the National University of Jujuy (UNJu).

The professionals received their degrees at a ceremony last Friday in the Hansen Hall of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, one of the six faculties that make up the RUNA network and organized this Ph.D.

The doctors’ dissertations are: “Social reproduction strategies of family producers in Finca el Pongo, Brico, Jujuy”, “The effect of forest exploitation on birds nesting in tree holes in the Piedmontana forest of northwestern Argentina: implications for sustainable forest management” and “Pathology”. and Diagnosis of Astragalus spp. Poisoning in Pets from Bunna Gugina”.

Professor of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Nilda Dora Vignall, highlighted that the research of Gabriela Silvia Fernández, Alejandro Alberto Schaff and Raúl Eduardo Marín, PhD “involves relevant contributions to the different areas in which each individual develops his activities”.

“Life gave me the opportunity to accompany Gabi, Alejandro and Raúl on this path, also accumulating valuable experience. I got to know firsthand the enormous efforts that were made and evaluated the ability to face and overcome each stage, ”added Vignale.

See also  A UPT researcher will participate as a jury in the “National Science Prize 2021” - NEWSHIDALGO

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Loyola would turn to the government when the medical and nursing degrees ran out

May 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
4 min read

5 tools for elementary school science education

May 20, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Tamaulipas students attend the Grupo Milenio Ibero-American Science Competition

May 19, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

China rejects the criticism of the Group of Seven. AlMomento.net accuses him of being an obstacle to peace

May 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Trump lawyer breaks silence on why he resigned | News from Mexico

May 21, 2023 Winston Hale
5 min read

How many miles can you go on a gallon of gas?

May 21, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Mike Tyson reveals possible reason for Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization

May 21, 2023 Lane Skeldon