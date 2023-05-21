The first three Doctors of Agricultural Sciences graduated from the United Nations University

Gabriela Silvia Fernández, Alejandro Alberto Schaff and Raúl Eduardo Marín became the first three Doctors of Agricultural Sciences to graduate from the National University of Jujuy (UNJu).

The professionals received their degrees at a ceremony last Friday in the Hansen Hall of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, one of the six faculties that make up the RUNA network and organized this Ph.D.

The doctors’ dissertations are: “Social reproduction strategies of family producers in Finca el Pongo, Brico, Jujuy”, “The effect of forest exploitation on birds nesting in tree holes in the Piedmontana forest of northwestern Argentina: implications for sustainable forest management” and “Pathology”. and Diagnosis of Astragalus spp. Poisoning in Pets from Bunna Gugina”.

Professor of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, Nilda Dora Vignall, highlighted that the research of Gabriela Silvia Fernández, Alejandro Alberto Schaff and Raúl Eduardo Marín, PhD “involves relevant contributions to the different areas in which each individual develops his activities”.

“Life gave me the opportunity to accompany Gabi, Alejandro and Raúl on this path, also accumulating valuable experience. I got to know firsthand the enormous efforts that were made and evaluated the ability to face and overcome each stage, ”added Vignale.