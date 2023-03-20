The first defector from Cuba in the history of the World Classic Championship

this monday, Cuba is back After his participation in World Classic Baseball. The Islanders fell soundly 14-2 to the United States, thus saying goodbye to the United States, but not before their best participation in the last 17 years.

However, not all of them traveled to the country. A member of the Cuban baseball team escaped from the hotel and became the first fugitive Cuban team in the history of the tournament.

As reported by Miami-based Cuban journalist Yordano Carmona, the recipient, who was called up as a reserve in the Al Jazeera Squad gang, He was the only one who did not take the plane that brought the national team home.

To strive to open the way

Prieto’s inclusion as a reserve in the Cuban team’s roster caused a lot of controversy as he is one of the best players in Cuban baseball.However, the coach and manager of the team preferred players such as Lorenzo Quintana, Andrés Perez and Ariel Martinez.

According to Cuban journalists, Prieto ended up being decisive in the last two titles won by Alazanes de Granmaboth in terms of throw control, and in the wood and now he will seek to open doors to fulfill his dream of becoming a baseball player in the United States.