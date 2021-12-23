The Faculty of Social Health Sciences of Lorca, University of Murcia donates toys to Rafael Mendes Hospital – Murcia News

College of Science Social from Lorca from the University of Murcia WomenChildren play to the hospital Rafael Mendes

The Faculty of Social Health Sciences of the University of Murcia, located on the Lorca campus, delivered solidarity games to the Rafael Méndez University General Hospital. In a loving and enthusiastic atmosphere, dozens of toys were handed out for distribution to the children in the pediatric unit. All this in the hope that they will enjoy playing it and may forget why they are accepted for a while.

Lorca College is represented on campus by the Dean, David Cecilio Espinosa, and Vice Deans Irene Mondegar Corbalan and Esther Beltran Frutos. They were greeted by the staff of the University Hospital: Jesus Manuel Jiménez Murcia, Training and Education Supervisor; Jose Manuel Robles and Jose Miguel Paredes, nurses and clinical practice coordinators; Isabel Espinosa, Superintendent of the Maternal and Infant District; Marina Baraga, nurse at Children’s Day Hospital; Amalia García Sanchez, Pediatric Unit Supervisor; with unit members. It also had the presence of fourth-year students who are in practice, represented by Laura Jimena Bernales.