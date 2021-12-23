December 23, 2021

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Faculty of Social Health Sciences of Lorca, University of Murcia donates toys to Rafael Mendes Hospital - Murcia News

The Faculty of Social Health Sciences of Lorca, University of Murcia donates toys to Rafael Mendes Hospital – Murcia News

Zera Pearson December 23, 2021 1 min read

College of Science Social from Lorca from the University of Murcia WomenChildren play to the hospital Rafael Mendes

The Faculty of Social Health Sciences of the University of Murcia, located on the Lorca campus, delivered solidarity games to the Rafael Méndez University General Hospital. In a loving and enthusiastic atmosphere, dozens of toys were handed out for distribution to the children in the pediatric unit. All this in the hope that they will enjoy playing it and may forget why they are accepted for a while.

Lorca College is represented on campus by the Dean, David Cecilio Espinosa, and Vice Deans Irene Mondegar Corbalan and Esther Beltran Frutos. They were greeted by the staff of the University Hospital: Jesus Manuel Jiménez Murcia, Training and Education Supervisor; Jose Manuel Robles and Jose Miguel Paredes, nurses and clinical practice coordinators; Isabel Espinosa, Superintendent of the Maternal and Infant District; Marina Baraga, nurse at Children’s Day Hospital; Amalia García Sanchez, Pediatric Unit Supervisor; with unit members. It also had the presence of fourth-year students who are in practice, represented by Laura Jimena Bernales.

See also  'I'm passionate about science': a Balseiro Institute graduate received an important recognition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Will Kampa in concert at the University of Medical Sciences of Pinar del Rio

December 23, 2021 Zera Pearson
1 min read

Concytec will launch 19 science and technology competitions with a budget of US$34 million | News

December 22, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Who is the new medical director for October 12th?

December 22, 2021 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Barbara de Rigel shows her side at the Grinch this Christmas

December 23, 2021 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

The Faculty of Social Health Sciences of Lorca, University of Murcia donates toys to Rafael Mendes Hospital – Murcia News

December 23, 2021 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Real Spain cling to their fort: prepares them in Morazán to seek to beat against Olympia

December 23, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

How to activate the iPhone lending function

December 23, 2021 Roger Rehbein