62 non-recommended practices in radiology

“There are more and more publications affecting the inappropriate use of Radiological tests that in many cases questionable justification is indicated, at the same time that the information that is passed on to the patient (by the attending physician and radiologist) is Insufficient “. With this hypothesis, the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (CIRAM) In a document in which they specify and justify 62 practices who – which should not be done In certain positions by professionals.

“Before ordering a diagnostic test You must answer a series of basic questions, such as whether a file guide will modify patient management (clinical context), if necessary At the moment or if it can or should be postponed, or if the required test is less harmful to the patient and the person providing more information,” they state in the document “Dos and Don’ts for Prescribing Physicians, Radiologists, and Patients”.

Techniques that should not be done

Thus, this guide developed by SERAM aims to describe a series of Recommendations for radiological examinations that should not be performed, Directed to Prescribe physicians, radiologists, and patients. It should be promoted by radiology services, as good radiological practice, in cooperation and in agreement with the rest of the disciplines that order various imaging tests, for disease prevention, diagnosis and monitoring. These recommendations seek Reducing the use of old techniques of questionable efficacy and usefulness.

So this is all Techniques that society recommends not to implement, with explanations, corresponding details, and exceptions the radiologist may encounter.