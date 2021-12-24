The infection specialist anticipates a greater increase in hospitalizations within two weeks

Hospitalizations were in the past hours in the nineties, and the number began to worry the Island Hospitals Association.

Dr. Gabriel Martinez, infection specialist.

the biggest The number of hospitalizations And the most complex pictures of Health around the current wave of COVID-19 cases with the Omicron variant will be registered within two weeks, a leading infectious scientist in the country predicts today.

Dr. Gabriel Martinez, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the Ponce Medical College, made the diagnosis based on his experience in an interview with the Journal of Medicine and Public Health in Who analyzed the present moment? Contagion.

Martinez said, who appreciated it cases Some of the people who have been hospitalized may not have been connected to the Bad Bunny concerts and other mass events.

About 100,000 people who did not adhere to some health protocols met two weeks ago in San Juan in an open space, but they shared what infection scientist Javier Morales called a cloud of saliva.

“I did not go to the concert, I would never have gone. These concerts contribute to the process, but we will see the main consequences of this event in the coming weeks,” said the specialist, noting that 73 percent of cases that has been confirmed again COVID infection in the United States They are from microns.

Martinez said the numbers reported in Puerto Rico do not reflect the true extent of the problem. “You have to multiply everyone by ten or twelve and it counts,” Martinez assured MSP.