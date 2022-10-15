October 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences in Lomas opened inscriptions to obtain a diploma

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences in Lomas opened inscriptions to obtain a diploma

Zera Pearson October 15, 2022 2 min read

With their sights set on the establishment of San Vicente National University, the municipality and the College of Agriculture, whose dean resides in the district, Nestor Oritapeskaya, are working to expand the academic offer to the residents of San Vicente.

In this sense, the Dean emphasized in an interview with El Diario Sur that “this diploma in poultry farming will be very useful to the people of the region.” In turn, he celebrated the arrival of this proposal in San Vicente and invited everyone to join the academic project planned for the area.

Registration began on October 11 and will end on the 21st, and classes will begin on the 26th with courses on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. To register, those interested should send an email to the box [email protected] with the following information: National identity document and proof of their latest academic training.

Read also:

Deportivo San Vicente presented the team that will play the Federal Regional Amateur Championship

uni-san-vicente.jpg

The municipality of San Vicente and the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences at UNLZ opened the inscriptions for the Diploma of Ornithology.

San Vicente National University dream

On September 23, the construction of the future University of San Vicente began. It is estimated that the first phase of work will be completed by March of next year.

In this context, they report that as in the case of this diploma, the first academic offerings will be worked out jointly with other universities in the region, since San Vicente has its own study house, it is essential that Congress decide on the he-she.

See also  6 reasons to choose occupational medicine. Dr. Luis Renseau

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The missions so far this year have included nearly 100 new professionals in the Professional Council of Economic Sciences

October 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
4 min read

Juma Al Majid 50 years in the service of culture, science and heritage

October 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Reinforcements have already been moved to the UASLP Science Building – El Sol de San Luis

October 14, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

The federal government is starting a trial period of a portal to request student loan cancellations of up to $20,000

October 15, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences in Lomas opened inscriptions to obtain a diploma

October 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The possible alternative that Paris Saint-Germain dreams of if he ends up leaving the club

October 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Jean-Alain guarantees that he will stand trial if released on Monday

October 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward