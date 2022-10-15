The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences in Lomas opened inscriptions to obtain a diploma

With their sights set on the establishment of San Vicente National University, the municipality and the College of Agriculture, whose dean resides in the district, Nestor Oritapeskaya, are working to expand the academic offer to the residents of San Vicente.

In this sense, the Dean emphasized in an interview with El Diario Sur that “this diploma in poultry farming will be very useful to the people of the region.” In turn, he celebrated the arrival of this proposal in San Vicente and invited everyone to join the academic project planned for the area.

Registration began on October 11 and will end on the 21st, and classes will begin on the 26th with courses on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. To register, those interested should send an email to the box [email protected] with the following information: National identity document and proof of their latest academic training.

Read also:

Deportivo San Vicente presented the team that will play the Federal Regional Amateur Championship

uni-san-vicente.jpg The municipality of San Vicente and the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences at UNLZ opened the inscriptions for the Diploma of Ornithology.

San Vicente National University dream

On September 23, the construction of the future University of San Vicente began. It is estimated that the first phase of work will be completed by March of next year.

In this context, they report that as in the case of this diploma, the first academic offerings will be worked out jointly with other universities in the region, since San Vicente has its own study house, it is essential that Congress decide on the he-she.