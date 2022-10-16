October 16, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

San Marcos 2023-I Entrance Exam Results | Check your score here and if you have a job vacancy in Economics and Management | Human, legal and social sciences | UNMSM | Nuclear magnetic resonance | gear

San Marcos 2023-I Entrance Exam Results | Check your score here and if you have a job vacancy in Economics and Management | Human, legal and social sciences | UNMSM | Nuclear magnetic resonance | gear

Zera Pearson October 16, 2022 1 min read

This Saturday, October 15, San Marcos National University (UNMSM) held its first day in the framework of the 2023-I entrance exams for Fields (d) economic and administrative sciences and (e) humanities, legal and social sciences.

On this occasion, the university house opened its doors to 8,942 applicants from the above regions. The test was reported to be based on the Cognitive Skills Model (DECO), which favors critical thinking over theorizing and memorization, with a total of 100 multiple-choice questions and one answer, divided into 70 knowledge and 30 skills that are divided into math and verbal, including five in Basic English.

Where do I see results?

What is the next date for the next entrance exam in San Marcos?

The Sunday October 16 A total of 8,072 registered in fields (b) basic sciences and (c) engineering would do the same.

The following weekend, the exam schedule will continue, although there will only be Sunday 23 Octoberthe date on which it will be directed exclusively to 9,272 Health Sciences Area A.

In the process, the largest demand is directed towards careers in human medicine (4,488), law (2,476), systems engineering (1,706), psychology (1,580) and industrial engineering (1,178).

See also  How to prepare a professional chess player?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences in Lomas opened inscriptions to obtain a diploma

October 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The missions so far this year have included nearly 100 new professionals in the Professional Council of Economic Sciences

October 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Juma Al Majid 50 years in the service of culture, science and heritage

October 15, 2022 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

A NASA spacecraft will pass close to Earth on Sunday

October 16, 2022 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

A lower level allows access to an island on foot

October 16, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

San Marcos 2023-I Entrance Exam Results | Check your score here and if you have a job vacancy in Economics and Management | Human, legal and social sciences | UNMSM | Nuclear magnetic resonance | gear

October 16, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

The World Cup arrived in Mexico and was greeted at a ceremony at AIFAMediotiotiotiempo

October 16, 2022 Cassandra Curtis