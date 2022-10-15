The missions so far this year have included nearly 100 new professionals in the Professional Council of Economic Sciences

This was confirmed by Mariano Amable, President of the Professional Council of Economic Sciences, that The county has 90 new members registered in this branch of science and it is also mentioned that there are 2000 alumni in this branch who are active.

“Year after year the new professionals who enter the legal practice of the profession are incorporated, Most of them are young people who have finished their studies and there are also old people who come to pursue their career in MisionsThe president commented.

He highlighted the function of registration, according to Amable, with the mentioned registration, the profession can be practiced legally, since it has a wide scope, both for graduates who work independently, in the public or private sector or in connection with subordination.

“All fellows who have obtained a title that certifies their knowledge, for professional practice must register.”

On the other hand, he said that despite the economic adversities the country is facing, In universities, great demand is maintained for this type of job; But he stressed that during the period of quarantine and the epidemic, it was a stage in which the practice of these sciences, along with the economy, suffered a lot.

Asked his opinion on the new inflation figure, he noted that this uncontrollable rise hits the pockets of all Argentines hard, and that various measures must be implemented to restore an economic path beneficial to society.

“The phenomenon of inflation has many aspects, and it cannot be solved by one measure or the other, but rather it has to do with confidenceThe key is to create this generation of confidence so that the entire economy enters another channel,” Amable concluded.