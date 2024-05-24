May 25, 2024

The educational community participates in the State Congress of Exact and Natural Sciences

Published note: 05-24-2024

Hermosillo, Sonora, May 24, 2024.- To exchange experiences and strategies for teaching and learning, as well as to promote the dissemination of research works developed in the entity, the Sonoran educational community participates in the 11th State Conference on the Exact and Natural Sciences (CECEN).

The Ministry of Education and Culture (SEC) reported that the activity is being carried out in coordination with the University of Sonora (Unison) and the Regional Center for the Training of Professional Teachers of Sonora (Creson).

During the inauguration, educational authorities stressed the importance of exchanging innovative projects to enhance the dissemination of exact and natural sciences at various educational levels, through curriculum, analysis, and generation of academic knowledge.

They added that during the conference, courses and workshops will be offered to update disciplines to propose, analyze and create collaborative actions with basic and secondary education systems.

They noted that the 11th edition of CECEN will serve as an educational forum in which the “Challenges of the New Mexican School” will be addressed and primary, secondary, high school and university assistant teachers from all over the state can interact in the field of science. Accurate, natural, and sharing experiences on May 23, 24, and 25.

